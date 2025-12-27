Rangers at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (19-16-4) at ISLANDERS (20-13-4)

6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski -- Vincent Trocheck -- Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Berard, Conor Sheary

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat-- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Fox, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but is not ready to return. … Horvat will play after missing five games with a lower-body injury. … Sorokin, a goalie who did not play in the Islanders’ 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20. Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Horvat to return for Islanders against Rangers

On Tap: Day 2 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Top games to watch with NHL set to resume

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

Ekblad’s main goal for Panthers at Winter Classic is winning game vs. Rangers

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025

McDavid, Oilers hope upcoming home schedule can help tip Pacific race

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

Winter Classic in Miami, milestones among 10 things to watch in NHL before Olympic break

Trocheck returning with Rangers to face Panthers in Winter Classic