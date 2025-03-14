Situation Room Initiated Challenge: NYR @ MIN – 1:51 of Overtime

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal New York

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Filip Gustavsson was able to reset after the incidental contact with J.T. Miller prior to Braden Schneider’s goal, therefore it did not constitute goaltender interference.

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

