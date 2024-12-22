Rempe of Rangers suspended 8 games for boarding, elbowing

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been suspended for eight games, without pay, for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during NHL Game No. 525 in Dallas on Friday, Dec. 20, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 7:09 the third period. Rempe was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing.

Rempe is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $80,000.00. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.