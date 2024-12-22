Rempe of Rangers suspended 8 games for boarding, elbowing

Forward received major penalty, misconduct for play against Stars defenseman Heiskanen on Friday

Rempe suspended eight games for boarding and elbowing

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been suspended for eight games, without pay, for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during NHL Game No. 525 in Dallas on Friday, Dec. 20, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 7:09 the third period. Rempe was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing.

Rempe is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $80,000.00. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

Comrie plays catch with Blue Jays pitcher on ice

Jets braced for 'tough test' in rematch against Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kochetkov makes 22 saves, has 2 assists for Hurricanes in win against Rangers 

NHL On Tap: Panthers, Lightning renew 'Battle of Florida'

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for December 22

Sanderson OT goal lifts Senators past Canucks for 6th straight win

Golden Knights surge past Kraken for 3rd straight victory

Tippett has 4 points, Flyers rally for OT victory against Blue Jackets

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 United States team

 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Finland team

Hagens, Martone, Schaefer among top 2025 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic

Marchand excited for chance to try and keep up with McDavid again at 4 Nations Face-Off

State Your Case: Do Panthers or Lightning own state of Florida? 

Laine scores 5th goal in 3 games, Canadiens sweep home-and-home from Red Wings

Hischier gets 3 points, Devils shut out Penguins