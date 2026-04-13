Rangers at Panthers projected lineups

RANGERS (33-38-9) at PANTHERS (38-38-4)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Sykora -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer
Wilmer Skoog -- Cole Schwindt -- Jesper Boqvist
Nolan Foote -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor
Cole Reinhardt -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Gustav Forsling -- Mike Benning
Donovan Sebrango -- Ludvig Jansson
Toby Bjornfot -- Marek Alscher
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Carter Verhaeghe (lower body). Seth Jones (foot), Dmitry Kulikov (finger), Aaron Ekblad (hand), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Quick announced after the morning skate it would be his final NHL start; the 40-year-old has played 19 seasons and won the Stanley Cup twice with the Los Angeles Kings (2012, 2014), and once with the Vegas Golden Knights (2023). … Tkachuk, a forward, remains on paternity leave and will miss his fourth straight game. … Forwards Bennett and Verhaeghe will miss their second straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bennett could play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … Lundell, a forward, has been out since March 19 but was back on the ice Monday and could also return Wednesday.