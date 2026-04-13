Rangers at Panthers projected lineups

RANGERS (33-38-9) at PANTHERS (38-38-4)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Sykora -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer

Wilmer Skoog -- Cole Schwindt -- Jesper Boqvist

Nolan Foote -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor

Cole Reinhardt -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Mike Benning

Donovan Sebrango -- Ludvig Jansson

Toby Bjornfot -- Marek Alscher

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Carter Verhaeghe (lower body). Seth Jones (foot), Dmitry Kulikov (finger), Aaron Ekblad (hand), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Quick announced after the morning skate it would be his final NHL start; the 40-year-old has played 19 seasons and won the Stanley Cup twice with the Los Angeles Kings (2012, 2014), and once with the Vegas Golden Knights (2023). … Tkachuk, a forward, remains on paternity leave and will miss his fourth straight game. … Forwards Bennett and Verhaeghe will miss their second straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bennett could play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … Lundell, a forward, has been out since March 19 but was back on the ice Monday and could also return Wednesday.