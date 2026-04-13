Rangers at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (33-38-9) at PANTHERS (38-38-4)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Sykora -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Eetu Luostarinen -- A.J. Greer

Wilmer Skoog -- Cole Schwindt -- Jesper Boqvist

Nolan Foote -- Tomas Nosek -- Noah Gregor

Cole Reinhardt -- Luke Kunin -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Mike Benning

Donovan Sebrango -- Ludvig Jansson

Toby Bjornfot -- Marek Alscher

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Matthew Tkachuk

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Carter Verhaeghe (lower body). Seth Jones (foot), Dmitry Kulikov (finger), Aaron Ekblad (hand), Evan Rodrigues (finger), Sam Reinhart (foot), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Quick announced after the morning skate it would be his final NHL start; the 40-year-old has played 19 seasons and won the Stanley Cup twice with the Los Angeles Kings (2012, 2014), and once with the Vegas Golden Knights (2023). … Tkachuk, a forward, remains on paternity leave and will miss his fourth straight game. … Forwards Bennett and Verhaeghe will miss their second straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Bennett could play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … Lundell, a forward, has been out since March 19 but was back on the ice Monday and could also return Wednesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Islanders miss playoffs again, struggles on power play among factors

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flyers can clinch, lock in series against Penguins

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Canadiens 'keep building' with Stanley Cup Playoffs on horizon

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 13

Mammoth lose to Flames, fail to pad wild-card lead

Ducks fall to Canucks in OT, close in on Stanley Cup Playoff berth

Color of Hockey: Roque 'at home' inspiring Indigenous girls in Montreal

NHL nationally televised games for week of April 13

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders choice for Calder as top rookie

Zizing ‘Em Up: Mammoth GM ‘very fortunate’ to see rebuild through

Senators lose to Devils in OT, fall to 2nd in Eastern Conference wild-card race

Bruins edge Blue Jackets, who fail to gain in Metropolitan race

Suzuki surpasses 100 points, Canadiens eliminate Islanders from playoff contention

Ovechkin 'will think about' 1 more year with Capitals after season concludes

NHL Status Report: Dobson to miss start of playoffs for Canadiens