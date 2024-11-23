Rangers at Oilers projected lineups

RANGERS (12-5-1) at OILERS (10-9-2)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trochek -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

K’Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Braden Schneider -- Victor Mancini

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Zac Jones (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Kasperi Kapanen

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark

Drake Caggiula -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Josh Brown, Travis Dermott

Injured: Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Status report

Shesterkin briefly left the ice after taking a shot up high during the morning skate but was able to return. He will back up Quick as planned. … Mancini was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League and will play in place of the injured Jones, and Schneider will move from the right side to the left ... Nurse is expected to return after missing three games with a head injury. ... Bouchard sat out the morning skate with an undisclosed ailment and will be a game-time decision. “Evan is 50-50. We’ll see how he’s doing before the game,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We’re optimistic that he can play.” ... Kapanen will move to the top line with Hyman, a forward, unavailable.