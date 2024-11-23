Rangers at Oilers projected lineups

RANGERS (12-5-1) at OILERS (10-9-2)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trochek -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
K’Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba
Braden Schneider -- Victor Mancini
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Zac Jones (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Kasperi Kapanen
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula -- Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Josh Brown, Travis Dermott
Injured: Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
Status report
Shesterkin briefly left the ice after taking a shot up high during the morning skate but was able to return. He will back up Quick as planned. … Mancini was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League and will play in place of the injured Jones, and Schneider will move from the right side to the left ... Nurse is expected to return after missing three games with a head injury. ... Bouchard sat out the morning skate with an undisclosed ailment and will be a game-time decision. “Evan is 50-50. We’ll see how he’s doing before the game,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We’re optimistic that he can play.” ... Kapanen will move to the top line with Hyman, a forward, unavailable.