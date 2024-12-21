Shesterkin stops 41, Rangers edge Stars to end 3-game skid

Reilly Smith and Chris Kreider each scored for the Rangers (16-15-1), who had lost the past three games.

Roope Hintz scored and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars (19-13-0), who ended their six-game homestand with a 3-3-0 record.

Hintz gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 1:46 into the first period on a shot from the slot that beat Shesterkin high-glove.

Smith tied it 1-1 at 10:44 shorthanded after getting a breakaway off a turnover by Stars defenseman Thomas Harley.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 15:20 on a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle through traffic.

Kreider scored into an empty net at 17:54 for the 3-1 final.

Dallas went 0-for-7 on the power play, including a five-minute major after Matt Rempe elbowed Miro Heiskanen in the head along the glass in the third period.

Artemi Panarin collected an assist in his return to the Rangers after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.