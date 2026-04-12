Stars blank Rangers, secure No. 2 seed in Central Division

Igor Shesterkin made 17 saves for the Rangers (33-38-9), who are 5-3-0 in their past eight games.

“I thought we were competitive for most of the game. Some of the penalties took the flow of the game out, but I thought we were competitive for most of the game,” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. “We knew they were a team that has a defensive DNA. They are one of the better defensive teams in the League. They are physical, they are big, they can skate, they are long. We wanted to try and make it as hard on them as we knew they were going to make it on us.”

Robertson put the Stars on the board 1-0 at 12:49 of the third period, getting the rebound of Duchene's shot and moving the puck to his backhand in front on the power play.

“It’s not easy. One, (the Rangers are) loose, they know where their season is going. Two, they’ve got really good players,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I thought our penalty kill was excellent. I thought we got better as the game went on. I thought (Oettinger) was really solid. There’s lots of things I liked. We come in the third and keep pushing, and the power play gets one. It’s not easy this time of year, all the games are tough.”

“I think we came in kind of having to accept it was going to be a low-event game," Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said. "I think that’s kind of the way it is with the Stars’ power and their stingy defensemen, and they got a lot of big guys out there. Special teams made the difference, and that was really just the start of the game, though."