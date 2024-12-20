Rangers at Stars projected lineups

RANGERS (15-15-1) at STARS (19-12-0)

8:00 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Vincent Trocheck -- Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Jonny Brodzinski -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Zac Jones -- Adam Fox

Will Borgen -- Braden Schneider

Ryan Lindgren – Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: K'Andre Miller (upper body), Artemi Panarin (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Lian Bichsel -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Esa Lindell

Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Justin Hryckowian

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (flu), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Borgen is expected to make his Rangers debut after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Kaapo Kakko on Wednesday. … Rempe was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Panarin is a game-time decision. … The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Dumba, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 8. … Marchment is a game-time decision with upper-body soreness after being injured in a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Hryckowian, a forward, was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Friday. He would make his NHL debut if Marchment is unable to play. … Alexander Petrovic, a defenseman, was reassigned to AHL Texas on Thursday.