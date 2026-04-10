Rangers at Stars projected lineups

RANGERS (33-37-9) at STARS (47-20-12)
5 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski
Adam Sykora -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Adam Erne -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn
Cameron Hughes -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Tyler Myers
Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (sickness), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)
Status report
The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Shesterkin, Quick and Garand, a goalie, will travel on the season-ending three-game road trip; it's possible Garand could play one of the games after making his NHL debut in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 22, but New York coach Mike Sullivan did not confirm which game he would play. … The Stars held an optional practice Friday. … Heiskanen will not play after leaving in the first period of a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday; the defenseman's status for the playoffs was not known on Friday, when he was scheduled to have an MRI. ... Forwards Faksa and Bunting each is close to returning; it's possible Bunting will dress Saturday and if available would replace Hughes.