Rangers at Stars projected lineups

RANGERS (33-37-9) at STARS (47-20-12)

5 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Adam Sykora -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Drew Fortescue -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Garand

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Adam Erne -- Arttu Hyry -- Jamie Benn

Cameron Hughes -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Tyler Myers

Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Nathan Bastian (hand), Michael Bunting (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (sickness), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed)

Status report

The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Shesterkin, Quick and Garand, a goalie, will travel on the season-ending three-game road trip; it's possible Garand could play one of the games after making his NHL debut in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on March 22, but New York coach Mike Sullivan did not confirm which game he would play. … The Stars held an optional practice Friday. … Heiskanen will not play after leaving in the first period of a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday; the defenseman's status for the playoffs was not known on Friday, when he was scheduled to have an MRI. ... Forwards Faksa and Bunting each is close to returning; it's possible Bunting will dress Saturday and if available would replace Hughes.