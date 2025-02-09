Cuylle scores 2 in 3rd, lifts Rangers past Blue Jackets

Cuylle scored from the right circle on a carom off the wall after tying the game 3-3 at 1:57 of the third from above the right circle.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Rangers (27-24-4). Jonathan Quick made 22 saves.

Zach Werenski had an assist to extend his home point streak to 21 games for the Blue Jackets (26-22-8), who have lost four straight. Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves.

Arthur Kaliyev made it 1-0 Rangers at 1:56 of the first period with a wraparound at the right post.

Kent Johnson tied it 1-1 at 14:31 from a low angle on the right side from a pass from Werenski.

Werenski, who will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off beginning Wednesday, tied Bobby Orr (1970-71) for the fourth-longest home streak by a defenseman in NHL history. Orr holds the record of 25 games in 1974-75.

Justin Danforth scored at 15:29 to make it 2-1 with a redirect of a Jack Johnson shot.

Zibanejad, who will play for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, made it 2-2 at 6:38 of the second period during 4-on-4 play. He was at the left dot to convert a cross-ice pass from Adam Fox. Chris Kreider also assisted. Kreider, Trochek, J.T. Miller and Fox will represent the U.S at 4 Nations.

James Van Riemsdyk put the Blue Jackets up 3-2 at 17:17 on a backdoor tap-in at the left post from a Damon Severson pass.