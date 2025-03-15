Rangers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

RANGERS (32-28-6) at BLUE JACKETS (31-26-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle

Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard

Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen

Braden Schneider -- Zac Jones

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Carson Soucy

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Arthur Kaliyev (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Boone Jenner -- Yego Chinakhov

James van Riemsdyk -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson -- Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Elvis Merzlikins

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Jake Christensen (upper body)

Status report

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Fox is “trending” to return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury; Fox practiced with the top power-play unit during the New York morning skate. ... If Fox plays, Soucy, a defenseman, likely will come out. ... Merzlikins, a goalie, is away from the team awaiting the birth of his second child; Greaves is on an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League and will back up Tarasov. ...

Chinakhov returns after being scratched for a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday; he replaces Fischer, a forward. … Christiansen, a defenseman, was injured against the Golden Knights and will be replaced by Jack Johnson, who was scratched the past nine games.