Rangers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

RANGERS (32-28-6) at BLUE JACKETS (31-26-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Will Cuylle
Alexis Lafreniere -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Chris Kreider -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Berard
Brennan Othmann -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Urho Vaakanainen -- Will Borgen
Braden Schneider -- Zac Jones
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Calvin de Haan, Juuso Parssinen, Carson Soucy
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body), Arthur Kaliyev (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Boone Jenner -- Yego Chinakhov
James van Riemsdyk -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson -- Damon Severson
Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Elvis Merzlikins
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Jake Christensen (upper body)
Status report
Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Fox is “trending” to return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury; Fox practiced with the top power-play unit during the New York morning skate. ... If Fox plays, Soucy, a defenseman, likely will come out. ... Merzlikins, a goalie, is away from the team awaiting the birth of his second child; Greaves is on an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League and will back up Tarasov. ...
Chinakhov returns after being scratched for a 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday; he replaces Fischer, a forward. … Christiansen, a defenseman, was injured against the Golden Knights and will be replaced by Jack Johnson, who was scratched the past nine games.