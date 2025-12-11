Coach’s Challenge: NYR @ CHI – 10:40 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: New York

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Call on the ice overturned – No Goal Chicago

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room determined that Colton Dach directed the puck to Ilya Mikheyev with a hand pass at 9:22 of the second period (10:38 elapsed time) – two seconds prior to Donato’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.

