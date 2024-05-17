Kreider’s hat trick helps Rangers eliminate Hurricanes in Game 6, reach East Final

Forward scores 3 straight in 3rd period for New York in come-from-behind win

R2, Gm6: Rangers @ Hurricanes Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Chris Kreider scored a natural hat trick in the third period, and the New York Rangers rallied from two goals down to eliminate the Carolina Hurricanes with a 5-3 win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at PNC Arena on Thursday.

New York advanced to the conference final, where it will face either the Boston Bruins or Florida Panthers. The Panthers lead that best-of-7 series 3-2 entering Game 6 at Boston on Friday.

Ryan Lindgren circled the net and passed to Kreider in front for a tap-in that put the Rangers ahead 4-3 at 15:41. Barclay Goodrow scored an empty-net goal with 49 seconds left for the 5-3 final.

The Rangers tied it 3-3 on the power play at 11:54 when Kreider tipped a long wrist shot by Artemi Panarin.

Kreider cut it 3-2 at 6:43. Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen pinned the puck against the right post after Mika Zibanejad flipped it there as he circled the net, but Kreider punched the puck in before Andersen could secure it.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Panarin had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves for the Rangers, the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division. 

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for the Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan, who avoided elimination twice after the Rangers took a 3-0 series lead. Andersen made 19 saves.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead with 1:22 left in the first period when Jordan Martinook made a backhand pass from behind the net to Martin Necas, who roofed a shot over Shesterkin’s glove. 

The Hurricanes increased the lead to 2-0 at 4:38 of the second period. Jarvis popped in a loose puck from the crease after Aho tipped Svechnikov’s wrist shot through Shesterkin’s pads.

After an errant clearing attempt by Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov, Trocheck tipped Panarin’s long wrist shot from above the left circle to cut Carolina’s lead to 2-1 at 5:29.

Aho extended the lead to 3-1 at 9:23. He took a pass off the right boards in the neutral zone and held the puck on a 2-on-1 with Jake Guentzel before scoring on a wrist shot.

