NHL EDGE stats: X-factors for rest of conference finals

NHL.com identifies a player from the four conference finalists who can be X-factors in whether each team can advance to the Stanley Cup Final based on various EDGE stats.

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson, F -- Although Robertson had a hat trick in Dallas’ Game 3 road win against the Edmonton Oilers, he has been held without a goal in 11 of his past 12 playoff games. But Robertson, who led the Stars with five goals during the 2023 conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, has a high ceiling and quality underlying stats; he leads the NHL with four mid-range goals this postseason and has skated the sixth-most miles among forwards (52.93). Over the past two regular seasons combined, Robertson also ranks 11th in the NHL in points (189 in 164 games) and tied for 15th in goals (75).

Edmonton Oilers: Stuart Skinner, G -- Widely considered the fourth-best goalie among the conference finalists, Skinner is quietly ranked second among remaining goalies in high-danger save percentage (.843) behind Sergei Bobrovsky (.849) of the Florida Panthers. Skinner also ranks second in goal differential for goalies (plus-14) behind Bobrovsky (plus-16) and needs to make more big stops for Edmonton to steal Game 5 and/or 7 (if necessary) on the road. Skinner was quietly tied for third in the NHL in wins (36) during the regular season.

NOTE: Goal differential for goalies indicate goals scored by a goalie’s team while that goalie is on the ice (excludes goals scored while the team has pulled its goalie for an extra attacker).

Florida Panthers: Brandon Montour, D -- Despite being in an eight-game goal drought, Montour leads NHL defensemen with five high-danger shots on goal this postseason. Montour has also skated the most miles on the power play (9.15) among defensemen (ranks fourth among all skaters in category) and has the top max shooting speed among remaining players (97.75 miles per hour). Over the past two regular seasons combined, Montour is tied for 12th among defensemen in goals (24) and ranks 13th at the position in points (106 in 146 games).

New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad, F – Despite being in a 10-game playoff goal drought, Zibanejad still has more than a point per game this postseason (16 in 15 games). Per NHL EDGE stats, Zibanejad has the top max shooting speed (94.81 miles per hour) among remaining forwards and has skated the seventh-most miles among forwards (52.80) in the playoffs. Being a fixture on a line with wing Chris Kreider (hat trick in series-clinching Game 6 against Carolina Hurricanes in second round), Zibanejad’s all-around game is crucial to New York’s hopes of advancing.