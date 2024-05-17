Martinook's amazing stop can't save Hurricanes from elimination in Game 6

At the time, it seemed like a sign.

In a series that saw five of its six games decided by one non-empty net goal, such a miraculous play to keep it a two-goal game surely showed the hockey gods had to be on the side of the Hurricanes.

Not quite.

Even after the Hurricanes came out on fire in the third period, dominating play early, a surprise loomed.

Martinook hit the crossbar on a one-timer, forward Jake Guentzel hit the near-side post on a snap shot from the face-off circle and watched helplessly as the puck bounced off the post, off goalie Igor Shesterkin and ping-ponged back toward the net, settling just outside the post.

Even after the Rangers made it 3-2, Jordan Staal had a chance to restore the two-goal lead, alone in front the puck on his stick. Shesterkin attacked, lunging toward Staal as he shot, turning aside the high-danger chance for one of the 33 saves he made.

“Obviously, we get one of those, it probably changes the outcome of the game,” Martinook said.

Instead, the Rangers got the next goal, one that Andersen was not happy allowing.

Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad tried to score a short-side goal on a rush, but Andersen stopped it with his skate. Before he could get his glove on the puck, Kreider swung by and poked the puck in at 6:43 to make it 3-2.

“It definitely hurt,” said Andersen. “You don’t want to give them life. Obviously, I thought I had it covered, and I wasn’t able to get my glove down on it. Mistake. Tough timing for that.”

Kreider scored at 11:54, tipping a shot from Artemi Panarin off the shoulder of Andersen and in.

It was the first power-play goal for the Rangers since Game 2.

“Big power-play goal by them,” said Staal, who was in the penalty box after cross-checking Zibanejad.

The winner came at 15:41, Kreider finding space in front and banging home a pass from Lindgren from behind the net.

“You can’t give a team like that a goal, and I thought we gave them a couple,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said, “That’s really not good. Then the momentum changed a little and we obviously took a penalty, and their top guys took over in the third once they got that one.”