Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and Mika Zibanejad had three assists for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves in his 100th NHL victory.

Peter Laviolette won in his head-coaching debut for New York after being hired on June 13 to replace Gerard Gallant.

JJ Peterka scored, and Devon Levi made 26 saves for the Sabres.

Alexis Lafrenière gave New York a 1-0 lead at 3:47 of the first period, putting a cross-crease pass from Panarin into the open side of the net.

Kreider made it 2-0 at 12:22 when he tipped in a point shot from Adam Fox on the power play.

Panarin extended it to 3-0 at 12:49 of the second period after scoring from the high slot.

Peterka cut it to 3-1 at 18:30. Peterka scored from the left circle into the top of the net following a shot from Owen Power that was blocked.

Kreider put the Rangers ahead 4-1 at 11:34 of the 3rd period with a short-handed goal, scoring on a pass from Zibanejad at the front of the net.

Jacob Trouba scored into an empty net at 18:31 for the 5-1 final.