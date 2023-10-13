Sabres have foundation in place with Dahlin, Power signed long term

BUFFALO -- Rasmus Dahlin walked onto the blue carpet leading into KeyBank Center on Thursday looking like a million bucks.

Actually, more like $88 million.

Wearing a hip blue three-piece suit with accompanying cool shades, it was as though the Buffalo Sabres defenseman was bringing a Hollywood vibe to western New York. Indeed, he received the movie-star treatment from the hundreds of fans who lined the walkway into the arena as part of the Sabres’ season-opening festivities, cheering him on and pleading for autographs.

Fellow defenseman Owen Power received a similar welcome during his entrance, with spectators congratulating him on the seven-year, $58.45 million contract ($8.35 million average annual value) he’d signed a day earlier.

With the Sabres preparing for their 2023-24 regular-season opener against the New York Rangers later in the day, Buffalo’s long-suffering hockey fans got a glimpse of the future foundation of the Sabres franchise, both for this season and, hopefully, much of the ensuing decade.

They liked what they saw. And, obviously, so do those running the Sabres after signing both this week.

“It’s huge for us,” general manager Kevyn Adams said, summarizing the feeling of the franchise in those four succinct words.