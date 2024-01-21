Rangers at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (28-15-2) at DUCKS (15-29-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Zac Jones

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Jakob Silfverberg -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnson -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Benoit-Olivier Groulx

Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder), Max Jones (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Shesterkin is expected to start after Quick made 24 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Robertson could make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Dostal is expected to start for the first time since Jan. 13 after Gibson made 14 saves in a 5-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Leason returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
winner of 2024 NHL All-Star Skills debated by NHL writers

Winner of All-Star Skills debated by NHL.com writers
NHL On Tap news and notes January 21

NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Lightning in key division showdown
NHL betting odds for January 21 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 21
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL EDGE Devils Colin Miller reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons

NHL EDGE stats: Miller reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons
Boston Bruins having fun on 4 game winning streak

Bruins ‘having fun,’ learning lessons while climbing back near the top of NHL standings
NHL Morning Skate for January 21

NHL Morning Skate for January 21
New York Rangers Los Angeles Kings game recap January 20

Kings edge Rangers, spoil Quick's return to Los Angeles
Edmonton Oilers Calgary Flames game recap January 20

Oilers defeat Flames, set record with 13th straight victory
Anaheim Ducks San Jose Sharks game recap January 20

Couture has assist in season debut, Sharks defeat Ducks
Pittsburgh Penguins Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 20

Golden Knights rally past Penguins with 3 goals in 3rd
Washington Capitals St Louis Blues game recap January 20

Binnington makes 18 saves, Blues shut out Capitals
Sharks welcome Erythropoietic Protoporphyria patient

Sharks pull out the stops for young fan diagnosed with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria
Toronto Maple Leafs Vancouver Canucks game recap January 20

Canucks score 6, defeat Maple Leafs to push point streak to 8
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings