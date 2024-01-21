Rangers at Ducks

RANGERS (28-15-2) at DUCKS (15-29-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Zac Jones
Injured: Erik Gustafsson (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Jakob Silfverberg -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnson -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Benoit-Olivier Groulx
Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder), Max Jones (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Shesterkin is expected to start after Quick made 24 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Robertson could make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Dostal is expected to start for the first time since Jan. 13 after Gibson made 14 saves in a 5-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Leason returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury.