Rangers at Ducks

RANGERS (28-15-2) at DUCKS (15-29-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, Zac Jones

Injured: Erik Gustafsson (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Jakob Silfverberg -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnson -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Benoit-Olivier Groulx

Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder), Max Jones (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Shesterkin is expected to start after Quick made 24 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Robertson could make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Dostal is expected to start for the first time since Jan. 13 after Gibson made 14 saves in a 5-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. ... Leason returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury.