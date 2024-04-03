Fox becoming bigger threat for Rangers by embracing shoot-first mentality

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Adam Fox ran a give and go with Vincent Trocheck and got the puck back high above the circles with time, space and a shooting lane.

You could sense everyone in the building waiting for the New York Rangers defenseman to make a pass. That's Fox's bread and butter, his deception with the puck, the ability to thread it through a lane nobody else saw so somebody else can score.

"But when you see the puck go in a few times you get a little more confidence in shooting it," Fox said.

So he did, and he scored on a 27-foot blocker-side wrist shot 36 seconds into overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on March 26.

He has 12 goals in 38 games since Jan. 6. That's as many goals as he scored in 82 games last season.

"When they're going in, I'm looking to shoot," Fox said.

Fox has been looking to shoot more since he scored on a one-timer from the blue line against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 6.

He has 78 shots on goal in the past 38 games, an average of 2.05 per game, up from the 1.55 he averaged in his first 27 games this season and the 1.88 per game he was averaging through 312 career regular-season games through Jan. 5.

Fox had six shots on goal in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, tying his high for a single NHL regular-season game (six times previously).

Not coincidentally, Fox has an NHL-high 15 goals in 65 games this season, tied for sixth among the League's defensemen.

He has 66 points, putting him on track to be a point-per-game player for the first time in his five NHL seasons, and the Rangers, who play the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT), are first in the Metropolitan Division and leading the race for the Presidents' Trophy with 104 points (50-21-4) in 75 games.

"He's been really clean, really confident with the puck, demanding it more and shooting it a lot more," Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider said of Fox. "When you have the talent he has and the smarts he has and you start shooting more, it's special. You add more confidence and a shot mindset, it's pretty impressive."