Blackhawks enter Centennial recalling 'generous applause' in 1st NHL game

It was the first of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 2,914 regular-season wins to date, a 4-1 home-ice victory on Nov. 17, 1926 against the Toronto St. Patricks.

Beginning their second century, the Blackhawks will try for win No. 2,915 on Tuesday, on the road against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

The Windy City was abuzz in 1926, the new team lining up at Chicago Coliseum for the Blackhawks’ first NHL game six months after coffee baron Major Frederic B. McLaughlin and his syndicate of businessmen had relocated the Western Hockey League’s Portland Rosebuds.

The team would be known as the Black Hawks, taking the name of the U.S. Army’s 86th, or Black Hawk, Infantry Division in Europe, commanded by McLaughlin during the First World War.