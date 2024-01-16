Islanders at Jets

ISLANDERS (19-14-10) at JETS (28-10-4)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Hudson Fasching -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech -- Sebastian Aho

Ken Appleby

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (undisclosed), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Gabriel Vilardi -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Dominic Toninato

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), David Gustafsson (lower body), Mark Scheifele (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders held an optional skate in Winnipeg following a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Connor was activated from injured reserve Tuesday and returns after missing 16 games with a knee injury. … Scheifele, a forward, will miss his second straight game after being placed on IR on Tuesday, retroactive to Jan. 12. Scheifele left following his first shift of the second period in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. … Vilardi (illness) did not skate but is expected to play.