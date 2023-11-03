Latest News

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin plays goalie for son in cute video

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Anaheim Ducks Arizona Coyotes discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

Makes 32 saves; Washington has 3-game win streak end

Recap: Islanders at Capitals 11.2.23

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTONSemyon Varlamov made 32 saves for his second straight shutout in the New York Islanders' 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Varlamov made 34 saves in a 2-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (5-2-2), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games.  

Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves for the Capitals (4-4-1), who had won three straight. 

Washington played its first game since center Nicklas Backstrom announced Wednesday that he was taking time away from hockey because of what he called “my ongoing injury situation” with his left hip.

The Capitals appeared to pull within 3-1 at 9:02 of the third period when Hardy Haman Aktell’s shot from the high slot deflected in off T.J. Oshie. The Islanders challenged the play and a video review determined Oshie interfered with Varlamov.

Ryan Pulock gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead 22 seconds into the first period when he received a pass from Nelson and scored on a wrist shot through a screen from the right point.

Simon Holmstrom made it 2-0 at 10:41. Holmstrom eluded defenseman John Carlson at the blue line, worked a give-and-go with Hudson Fasching and scored a one-timer from the slot. 

The Islanders had two shots on goal in the first period, scoring both. 

Nelson increased the lead to 3-1 at 11:15 of the second period, taking a pass from Pierre Engvall on the rush and scoring 5-hole from the bottom of the left circle.

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech left the game in the first period after colliding with Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas and did not return.

