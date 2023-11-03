Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

Varlamov made 34 saves in a 2-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (5-2-2), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games.

Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves for the Capitals (4-4-1), who had won three straight.

Washington played its first game since center Nicklas Backstrom announced Wednesday that he was taking time away from hockey because of what he called “my ongoing injury situation” with his left hip.

The Capitals appeared to pull within 3-1 at 9:02 of the third period when Hardy Haman Aktell’s shot from the high slot deflected in off T.J. Oshie. The Islanders challenged the play and a video review determined Oshie interfered with Varlamov.

Ryan Pulock gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead 22 seconds into the first period when he received a pass from Nelson and scored on a wrist shot through a screen from the right point.

Simon Holmstrom made it 2-0 at 10:41. Holmstrom eluded defenseman John Carlson at the blue line, worked a give-and-go with Hudson Fasching and scored a one-timer from the slot.

The Islanders had two shots on goal in the first period, scoring both.

Nelson increased the lead to 3-1 at 11:15 of the second period, taking a pass from Pierre Engvall on the rush and scoring 5-hole from the bottom of the left circle.

Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech left the game in the first period after colliding with Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas and did not return.