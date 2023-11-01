Latest News

Backstrom taking time away from hockey, Capitals with 'ongoing injury situation'

Forward had resurfacing surgery on left hip in June of 2022

11-1 Nicklas Backstrom WSH injury status

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Nicklas Backstrom is taking time away from hockey because of what the Washington Capitals forward called "my ongoing injury situation."

"This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time," Backstrom said in a statement released by the team. "I want to thank my teammates, the organization and fans for their unwavering support throughout this process. I ask for privacy at this time as I determine my next steps and viable options moving forward."

Backstrom, who has one assist in eight games this season, had resurfacing surgery on his left hip June 17, 2022, at the ANCA Clinic in Belgium. He played 39 games last season and proclaimed himself "100 percent" in training camp.

"We stand behind Nicklas and will support him throughout this process," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. "We know firsthand how hard he has worked and how determined he is to get back to full health. Our organization stands fully behind him while he takes his leave of absence from the team and takes time to evaluate his current health situation."

Backstrom has two seasons left on a five-year, $46 million contract ($9.2 million average annual value) he signed Jan. 14, 2020. He's second in Capitals history behind captain Alex Ovechkin with 1,033 points (271 goals, 762 assists) in 1,105 games over 15 NHL seasons. He is Washington's all-time assists leader and ranks second in team history in games played, power-play points (421) and overtime goals (nine), and fourth in goals, power-play goals (86) and game-winning goals (39). His 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history.

Selected in the first round (No. 4) of the 2006 NHL Draft, Backstrom is the only other player in Capitals history than Ovechkin to play 1,000 games and have at least 1,000 points.