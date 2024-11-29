Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ WSH – 14:05 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NY Islanders

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Washington

Explanation: Video review determined Washington’s Hendrix Lapierre had a significant presence in the crease and impaired Semyon Varlamov’s ability to play his position prior to the puck entering the New York net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player establishes a significant position within the goal crease, so as to obstruct the goalkeeper’s vision and impair his ability to defend his goal, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

