Engvall scores late, Islanders edge Maple Leafs to end 3-game skid

Mathew Barzal scored, Kyle MacLean scored his first NHL goal and Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves for the Islanders (21-17-12), who had lost three in a row and seven of eight (1-5-2).

“What I loved the most is they scored that power-play goal to tie the game and our mindset was, ‘Let’s go get that next one,’ so that pleased me a lot,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “To see our guys stay in the present moment and not change our game because we gave up a goal, it could have hurt us, made it a 2-2 game. But all night we played well defensively, we were quick on them.”

Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Marner scored for the Maple Leafs (25-15-8), who had won three in a row and four of five. Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves.

“We played well enough to win the game, but we do just enough to lose,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “The second goal, the third goal, those are gifts. You can’t give gifts when the goalie is playing the way he is at the other end. Goals are so hard to come by. You battle your way back to tie the game, you can’t do that if you want to win games.”

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 10:31 of the first period, putting in a rebound from the slot with Samsonov out of position after Adam Pelech, who returned after missing one game with an upper-body injury, hit the post.

Marner scored 50 seconds into the second period to tie it 1-1. He took a pass from Tavares at the top of the right circle, skated to the right hash marks, and shot high glove during a 4-on-4.

MacLean put the Islanders back ahead 2-1 at 2:50. He scored on a breakaway after exiting the box for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, deking Samsonov and putting the puck past his outstretched left pad.

“Yeah, I wasn’t really expecting it, but it bounced perfectly and found myself on a breakaway,” MacLean said. “A little bit of luck, but I didn’t really see it coming until it happened.