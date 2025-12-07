Sorokin makes 32 saves, Islanders shut out Lightning

TAMPA -- Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves for the New York Islanders, who defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second time in five days with a 2-0 win at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday.
It was Sorokin's third shutout of the season and 25th in the NHL, which is tied with Glenn Resch for the most in Islanders history.
“He was outstanding,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “What I love is that he makes it look pretty easy, and that's great goaltending. I mean, nice work. I remember myself. If everything looked easy, I knew I was [going to have] a good game. I thought that's what Ilya was."
Calum Ritchie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Islanders (16-10-3), who have won three in a row, including 2-1 against Tampa Bay in Elmont, New York, on Tuesday.
“It was kind of a sloppy game a bit, there was not much either way,” Ritchie said. “We stuck with it and found a way to win, and that's what good teams do. I think it gave all of us a boost there. It was a pretty hard-fought battle, and we stuck with it and got the win.”
Jonas Johansson made 17 saves for the Lightning (16-10-2), who have lost three in a row and were shut out for the first time this season.
“I thought it was a tight-checking match for the full 60 (minutes),” Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said. “They play a good defensive system there. Their goalie played well. Maybe we just have to try to get into his eyes a little bit more, maybe try to get some more shots there.”
Sorokin kept the game scoreless at 11:42 of the second period by sliding over to deny Cirelli twice from the top of the crease during a Lightning power play. He then stopped a backhand try from Brandon Hagel just after the power play expired at 13:10.
Ritchie gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 12:46 of the third period with a power-play goal. Tony DeAngelo’s slap shot from the point went wide of the net, but the puck caromed off the end boards to Ritchie, who put his stick between his legs and banked a shot in off Johansson from the left post.
“Ritchie has been awesome for us,” Islanders forward Bo Horvat said. “He’s just getting more comfortable out there. He’s getting better and better every game, and he showed some pretty, pretty nice hands around the goal. So, it's a big goal for us. I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm quickly and limiting at least most of their chances.”
Casey Cizikas added an empty-net goal with two seconds remaining for the 2-0 final.
“These ones sting because you're playing pretty sound hockey and you're not getting rewarded for it,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “And so our job is to make sure that we don't change the way we play, that we just keep plugging along and keep doing the right things. And eventually you'll get rewarded, just as we've been rewarded for 15 games before it.”
NOTES: Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy did not play because of undisclosed injuries. They are day to day. ... Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman played 16:43 in his return after missing 12 games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Islanders have scored five go-ahead goals in the third period this season, which is tied with the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators for the second-most in the NHL. The Dallas Stars are first with six.