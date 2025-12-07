Sorokin makes 32 saves, Islanders shut out Lightning

Calum Ritchie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Islanders (16-10-3), who have won three in a row, including 2-1 against Tampa Bay in Elmont, New York, on Tuesday.

“It was kind of a sloppy game a bit, there was not much either way,” Ritchie said. “We stuck with it and found a way to win, and that's what good teams do. I think it gave all of us a boost there. It was a pretty hard-fought battle, and we stuck with it and got the win.”

Jonas Johansson made 17 saves for the Lightning (16-10-2), who have lost three in a row and were shut out for the first time this season.

“I thought it was a tight-checking match for the full 60 (minutes),” Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said. “They play a good defensive system there. Their goalie played well. Maybe we just have to try to get into his eyes a little bit more, maybe try to get some more shots there.”

Sorokin kept the game scoreless at 11:42 of the second period by sliding over to deny Cirelli twice from the top of the crease during a Lightning power play. He then stopped a backhand try from Brandon Hagel just after the power play expired at 13:10.

Ritchie gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 12:46 of the third period with a power-play goal. Tony DeAngelo’s slap shot from the point went wide of the net, but the puck caromed off the end boards to Ritchie, who put his stick between his legs and banked a shot in off Johansson from the left post.

“Ritchie has been awesome for us,” Islanders forward Bo Horvat said. “He’s just getting more comfortable out there. He’s getting better and better every game, and he showed some pretty, pretty nice hands around the goal. So, it's a big goal for us. I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm quickly and limiting at least most of their chances.”