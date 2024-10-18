Neighbours, Blues edge Islanders in OT

Scores lone goal at 2:04, Hofer makes 34 saves for shutout

Islanders at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jake Neighbours scored at 2:04 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 win against the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

Neighbours was driving the net on a 3-on-1 rush and redirected a saucer pass from Philip Broberg inside the left post past Ilya Sorokin.

Joel Hofer made 34 saves for his second NHL shutout for St. Louis (3-2-0), which had lost two straight.

Sorokin made 29 saves for the Islanders (1-1-2), who were shut out twice during their three-game road trip (3-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 12).

Each team hit the post in the second period, with Bo Horvat doing so for the Islanders at 3:37 and again at 3:48. Brayden Schenn did it for the Blues at 11:59.

The Islanders were 0-for-2 on the power play. The Blues were 0-for-1.

Latest News

Unmasked: Gustavsson of Wild latest to join trend of goalie goals

Miller propels Canucks past Panthers in OT

Bedard, Teravainen help Blackhawks top Sharks in home opener

Blue Jackets score 6 in victory against Sabres

Markstrom stops 30 of 31 for Devils in win against Senators 

Wilson, Capitals hand Stars 1st loss of season

McDavid scores 1st of season, Oilers hold off winless Predators

Panarin gets hat trick, assist, Rangers ease past Red Wings

Rittich, Kings defeat Canadiens to snap three-game losing streak

Oettinger signs 8-year, $66 million contract with Stars

Kucherov scores 2, Lightning rally late past Golden Knights to stay undefeated

Predators wear unique T-shirts to honor defenseman Schenn for 1,000th NHL game

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Woll making 'very good' progress for Maple Leafs

Schenn's path to 1,000 games included winning Stanley Cup twice, time in AHL

Barkov skates, could return next week for Panthers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews