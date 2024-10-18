Neighbours, Blues edge Islanders in OT

Neighbours was driving the net on a 3-on-1 rush and redirected a saucer pass from Philip Broberg inside the left post past Ilya Sorokin.

Joel Hofer made 34 saves for his second NHL shutout for St. Louis (3-2-0), which had lost two straight.

Sorokin made 29 saves for the Islanders (1-1-2), who were shut out twice during their three-game road trip (3-0 loss to the Dallas Stars on Oct. 12).

Each team hit the post in the second period, with Bo Horvat doing so for the Islanders at 3:37 and again at 3:48. Brayden Schenn did it for the Blues at 11:59.

The Islanders were 0-for-2 on the power play. The Blues were 0-for-1.