Blues score 3 in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

St. Louis sets franchise record, Buchnevich gets natural hat trick, Binnington makes 38 saves

Recap: Islanders at Blues 2.22.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues scored three goals in a franchise-record 32-second span in the second period of a 4-0 win against the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center on Thursday.

The previous record for the three-fastest goals scored by the Blues was 36 seconds in a 6-5 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 15,1993 when Kevin Miller scored, and Bob Bassen scored twice.

Brandon Saad gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 4:38 of the second on power play with a shot from the slot off a pass from Oskar Sundqvist. Pavel Buchnevich extended it to 2-0 seven seconds later on a redirection over Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. Buchnevich then made it 3-0 at 5:10 when he one-timed a shot from the right circle.

Buchnevich scored a hat trick, Robert Thomas had three assists and Jordan Binnington made 38 saves for the Blues (30-24-2), who had lost two in a row and three of their past four.

Binnington, who made 20 saves in the second period, had his third shutout of the season and 15th in the NHL.

Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders (23-19-14), who have lost three of four (1-1-2).

Buchnevich completed his fourth NHL hat trick with an empty-net goal at 9:21 of the third period on a backhand from center ice after the Islanders pulled Varlamov during a 4-on-4.

