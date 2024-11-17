Oleksiak helps Kraken rally past Islanders for 4th straight victory

Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken (9-8-1), who won their fourth in a row. Joey Daccord made 22 saves in winning his fourth straight start.

“You have to take your own bite by pounding it out, taking your chances when you can get them and drive it down to the other end,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “I thought the first period -- we talked about our starts -- we came out, and the first couple of swings were in our favor. We took the game to them, and they came back and took it to us a little bit. You just had to stay with it for 60 minutes to try to get a win in this one."

Nelson and Pierre Engvall scored for the Islanders (7-7-4), whose five-game point streak ended (3-0-2). Sorokin made 24 saves.

“I loved my team tonight,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We played a strong game, played a solid road game. I thought we had our chances. I thought we possessed the puck. I thought we defended well, except before the second goal, where we had a bit of a miscommunication. But the first goal is bad luck. It hit their guy and went in the net, and the second goal, they made a great play, but at the same time, our coverage [could have been better], and I’m not going to talk about the third goal.”

Gourde gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 8:10 of the first period with his first goal of the season. After Tanev circled behind the Islanders net and sent the puck into the crease from the left side, it deflected in off Gourde at the right post while he was battling New York defenseman Isaiah George.

“Honestly it was challenging,” Gourde said of not scoring in the first 17 games. “It’s tough to be out there and feel like you don’t help out that much for your team to win games. There’s certainly other areas of my game that I thought were good, but offensively, I wanted to help out my team every single night, and I haven’t been able to do that. It was wearing on me, and getting the first one tonight felt really good.”

Engvall it 1-1 at 13:38, scoring for a second straight game. Dennis Cholowski kept the puck in at the blue line and fed Ryan Pulock, whose one-timer from the point was stopped by Daccord before Engvall scored on the rebound.

Ryker Evans nearly put Seattle in front at 14:43 of the second period when his wrist shot through traffic from the top of the left face-off circle hit the post.

Nelson gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal at 4:49 of the third. After Noah Dobson sent the puck to Nelson along the left boards from the defensive zone, Nelson cut to the net, toe-dragged and knocked the puck in after Daccord nearly poked it away.