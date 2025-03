Islanders at Penguins projected lineups

ISLANDERS (30-28-8) at PENGUINS (28-31-10)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Noah Dobson -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Alexander Romanov (illness)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Bokondji Imama -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Conor Timmins

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Matt Nieto, Sebastian Aho, Joona Koppanen

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Ryan Shea (upper body)

Status report

With Romanov, a defenseman, not playing, he could be replaced on the top defense pair by Pelech, who is expected to return from missing a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday because of a lower-body injury. ... Jarry will start a fifth straight game for Pittsburgh. ... Koppanen, a forward, was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis because Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said a few of their players are "nicked up."