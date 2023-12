Islanders at Penguins

ISLANDERS (17-9-9) at PENGUINS (17-13-4)

6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Cal Clutterbuck -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Casey Cizikas

Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body), Scott Mayfield (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Status report

Varlamov, who participated in the morning skate Sunday, was not available for a 5-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday after Islanders coach Lane Lambert said the goalie tweaked something. He made six saves in relief during a 7-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, when Sorokin allowed six goals on 25 shots. ... Cizikas, a forward, was also present for the morning skate after missing the game Friday because of an illness. … Nedeljkovic will likely start for Pittsburgh. Jarry made 25 saves in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.