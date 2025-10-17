Islanders at Senators projected lineups

ISLANDERS (1-3-0) at SENATORS (2-3-0)

3 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSG

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Pierre Engvall (hip surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Arthur Kaliyev

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Romanov is questionable after missing practice Friday for maintenance; Islanders coach Patrick Roy said: “We’ll see tomorrow after warmups how he is, or in the morning.” ... Tkachuk, who had surgery Thursday, is expected to be out 6-8 weeks.