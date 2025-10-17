Islanders at Senators projected lineups

ISLANDERS (1-3-0) at SENATORS (2-3-0)
3 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSG
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Pierre Engvall (hip surgery), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Ridly Greig -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- Arthur Kaliyev
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Romanov is questionable after missing practice Friday for maintenance; Islanders coach Patrick Roy said: “We’ll see tomorrow after warmups how he is, or in the morning.” ... Tkachuk, who had surgery Thursday, is expected to be out 6-8 weeks.