Islanders at Rangers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (4-5-2) at RANGERS (7-2-1)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG, SN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Scott Mayfield -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Matt Martin, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body), Anthony Duclair (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Victor Mancini
Injured: None
Status report
Barzal, a center, is out 4-6 weeks after being placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday. … Pelech, a defenseman, also is out 4-6 weeks and was placed on injured reserve Saturday. … Reilly, a defenseman, is day to day. … Hutton and Bolduc, a defenseman, each was were recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League to replace Pelech and Reilly. … Romanov (upper body) didn't practice Saturday but is expected to play. … Vesey is expected to make his season debut after missing the first 10 games on LTIR with a lower-body injury. … Jones is likely going to replace Mancini, a defenseman, in the lineup. … The Rangers unveiled new forward lines and defense pairs in practice Saturday. Panarin and Lafreniere skated with Zibanejad; Panarin and Lafreniere previously were with Trocheck. Smith moved off Zibanejad's line to be with Trocheck and Cuylle, who moved off Chytil's line. Kreider dropped from the first to third line to skate with Chytil and Kakko. Vesey joined Carrick and Edstrom on the fourth line, replacing Matt Rempe, who was assigned to Hartford of the AHL on Saturday. Lindgren moved up to the top pair to play with Fox, and Miller dropped to the second pair to play with Trouba. Schneider, who was playing on the left side on the third pair, moved to his natural right side to make room for Jones, a lefty.