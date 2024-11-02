Islanders at Rangers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (4-5-2) at RANGERS (7-2-1)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG, SN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Scott Mayfield -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matt Martin, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Mathew Barzal (upper body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body), Anthony Duclair (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Victor Mancini

Injured: None

Status report

Barzal, a center, is out 4-6 weeks after being placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday. … Pelech, a defenseman, also is out 4-6 weeks and was placed on injured reserve Saturday. … Reilly, a defenseman, is day to day. … Hutton and Bolduc, a defenseman, each was were recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League to replace Pelech and Reilly. … Romanov (upper body) didn't practice Saturday but is expected to play. … Vesey is expected to make his season debut after missing the first 10 games on LTIR with a lower-body injury. … Jones is likely going to replace Mancini, a defenseman, in the lineup. … The Rangers unveiled new forward lines and defense pairs in practice Saturday. Panarin and Lafreniere skated with Zibanejad; Panarin and Lafreniere previously were with Trocheck. Smith moved off Zibanejad's line to be with Trocheck and Cuylle, who moved off Chytil's line. Kreider dropped from the first to third line to skate with Chytil and Kakko. Vesey joined Carrick and Edstrom on the fourth line, replacing Matt Rempe, who was assigned to Hartford of the AHL on Saturday. Lindgren moved up to the top pair to play with Fox, and Miller dropped to the second pair to play with Trouba. Schneider, who was playing on the left side on the third pair, moved to his natural right side to make room for Jones, a lefty.