Islanders at Rangers

ISLANDERS (37-27-15) at RANGERS (53-23-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Simon Holmstrom -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Robert Bortuzzo, Hudson Fasching

Injured: None

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick 

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders did not practice Friday. ... Dobson's status is unclear after he sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-2 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday; if Dobson is unable to play, defensemen Bolduc and Bortuzzo are the options to replace him. … Sorokin is expected to start after Varlamov started the past three games. … The Rangers practiced Friday with Trouba paired with Gustafsson and Schneider paired with Miller; Trouba had been playing with Miller, Schneider with Gustafsson. ... Rempe is expected to enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games, replacing Brodzinski, a forward. … Chytil practiced with the Rangers on Friday for the first time since Jan. 26, when he had a setback in his recovery from an upper-body injury sustained Nov. 2; the forward won't play Saturday, but can be a full participant in practice and could play during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

