Lazar scores with 23 seconds left, Devils rally past Islanders 

Jack Hughes scored on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle to make it 4-3 at 5:08 before Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal off a rebound in front during a 4-on-3 man-advantage to tie it 4-4 at 11:10.

Hughes had a goal and two assists and Dawson Mercer, Michael McLeod and Lazar each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (10-9-1), who have won two straight. Vitek Vanecek made 14 saves on 18 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid at 13:05 of the second period. Schmid made 9 saves.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for the Islanders (8-7-6), who had points in six straight games (3-0-3).

Bo Horvat scored a power-play goal on a shot from the right face-off circle to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:16 of the first period.

McLeod scored a wrist shot from low in the left face-off circle to tie it 1-1 tie at 10:29.

Mercer converted a 2-on-1 with Hughes to give the Devils a 2-1 lead at 4:19 of the second period.

Barzal made it 2-2 when he controlled a stretch pass from Anders Lee at the Devils blue line and scored on a breakaway at 8:24.

Cal Clutterbuck pushed it to 3-2 just 1:16 later on a backhand while on his knees with his back to the net at 9:40.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his first goal of the season for the Islanders on a snap shot from the left circle for a 4-2 lead at 13:05.

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton sustained an upper-body injury in the second and did not play in the third period.