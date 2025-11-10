Islanders at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
ISLANDERS (7-6-2) at DEVILS (11-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Kyle MacLean

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Cody Glass -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Zack MacEwen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko

Injured: Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand); Connor Brown (upper body), Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

Schaefer is expected to be on the Islanders’ top defense pair with Pulock for the second straight game. ... Shabanov will miss his 10th straight game, but the forward will join the team at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in the second of its seven-game road trip. ... MacEwen will play after missing 13 games with an upper body injury. ... The Devils assigned forward Brian Halonen to Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

