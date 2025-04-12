Islanders at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (34-33-12) at DEVILS (41-31-7)

1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Tristan Lennox

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Simon Nemec, Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar, Seamus Casey

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Status report

Lennox could make his first NHL start after Hogberg make 19 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Hamilton practiced with the Devils on Saturday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 4, but the defenseman will miss his 17th straight game. ... Nemec will play after missing the past three games as a healthy scratch.

Latest News

Kings hold off Avalanche, strengthen hold on 2nd in Pacific

Hurricanes defeat Rangers, eliminate them from playoff contention

Blue Jackets cruise past Capitals, keep playoff hopes alive

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin sits out loss to Blue Jackets for rest

Islanders lose to Flyers in shootout, eliminated from playoff contention

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens try again to clinch berth in East

Ekblad ready to help Panthers in Cup repeat bid following suspension

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 12

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Flames defeat Wild to gain in Western wild-card race

Landeskog hits milestone in road back to NHL with 1st game since 2022 Stanley Cup Final

McDavid has 4 assists, Oilers clinch playoff berth with win against Sharks

Draisaitl won’t rush back to play regular-season games for Oilers 

Kasper's 2nd goal lifts Red Wings past Lightning in OT

Pinto scores twice, Senators grow wild-card lead with win against Canadiens

Penguins score 4 unanswered, rally past Devils 

Tkachuk getting 'ready physically' for 1st playoff series with Senators