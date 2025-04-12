Islanders at Devils projected lineups

ISLANDERS (34-33-12) at DEVILS (41-31-7)

1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Tristan Lennox

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Simon Nemec, Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar, Seamus Casey

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Status report

Lennox could make his first NHL start after Hogberg make 19 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Hamilton practiced with the Devils on Saturday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 4, but the defenseman will miss his 17th straight game. ... Nemec will play after missing the past three games as a healthy scratch.