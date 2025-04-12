Islanders at Devils projected lineups

ISLANDERS (34-33-12) at DEVILS (41-31-7)
1 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield
Tristan Lennox
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Simon Nemec, Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar, Seamus Casey
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)
Status report
Lennox could make his first NHL start after Hogberg make 19 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Hamilton practiced with the Devils on Saturday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 4, but the defenseman will miss his 17th straight game. ... Nemec will play after missing the past three games as a healthy scratch.