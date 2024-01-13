Islanders at Predators

ISLANDERS (19-12-10) at PREDATORS (23-18-1)
8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSO
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Hudson Fasching
Simon Holmstrom -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Scott Mayfield
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Ken Appleby
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (day to day), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov
Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Juuso Parssinen -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Cody Glass
Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)
Status report
Sorokin has started eight of the past nine games. ... The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Saros could start after Lankinen made 19 saves in a 6-3 win at the Dallas Stars on Friday.