Islanders at Predators

ISLANDERS (19-12-10) at PREDATORS (23-18-1)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSO

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Hudson Fasching

Simon Holmstrom -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Scott Mayfield

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Ken Appleby

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (day to day), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Juuso Parssinen -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Kiefer Sherwood, Cody Glass

Injured: Tyson Barrie (upper body)

Status report

Sorokin has started eight of the past nine games. ... The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Saros could start after Lankinen made 19 saves in a 6-3 win at the Dallas Stars on Friday.