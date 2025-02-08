Islanders at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (25-22-7) at WILD (32-19-4)

8 p.m. ET; FSDNWI, FDSNNOX, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich

Dennis Cholowski -- Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau – Vinnie Hinostroza

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Jon Merrill

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Status report

The Islanders did hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Sorokin is expected to start in both ends of a back-to-back for the first time since Dec. 7-8. ... Gustavsson, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, will make his second straight start.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Crosby could play for Penguins against Flyers

Shesterkin out 1-2 weeks for Rangers with upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Predators prospect Willis has ‘The Secret’ to success

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 8

Vilardi scores twice, Jets top Islanders for 8th straight win

Kings edge Stars in shootout for 3rd straight win

NHL On Tap: 4 Nations teammates Hedman, Raymond meet in Lightning-Red Wings game

Necas breaks tie late in 3rd, Avalanche edge Oilers in teams' final game before 4 Nations

Donato has 4 points, Blackhawks ease past Predators

4 Nations Face-Off reunion between 1976 Canada Cup foes

Sittler, 1976 Canada Cup hero, excited for 4 Nations Face-Off 

Penguins score 3 in 2nd period, hold off Rangers without Crosby

Oettinger, Saros, Lankinen, Ullmark 4 Nations masks unveiled

Nylander could be ‘biggest spark’ for Sweden at 4 Nations

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Buzz: Thompson, Luukkonen could play for Sabres against Predators