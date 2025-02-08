Islanders at Wild projected lineups

ISLANDERS (25-22-7) at WILD (32-19-4)
8 p.m. ET; FSDNWI, FDSNNOX, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich
Dennis Cholowski -- Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Johansson
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau – Vinnie Hinostroza
Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Jon Merrill
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Status report
The Islanders did hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Sorokin is expected to start in both ends of a back-to-back for the first time since Dec. 7-8. ... Gustavsson, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, will make his second straight start.