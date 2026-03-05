Islanders at Kings projected lineups

ISLANDERS (35-22-5) at KINGS (24-22-14)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere
Corey Perry -- Kenny Connors -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Quinton Byfield (undisclosed), Joel Armia (upper body), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
Status report
The Islanders did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. … Pulock could be available after participating in a morning skate but not playing Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. … Doughty (lower body), Moore (illness) and Kuemper (illness) each is likely to return. … Byfield, a forward, will miss his second straight game and could be placed on injured reserve.