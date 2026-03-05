Islanders at Kings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (35-22-5) at KINGS (24-22-14)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas  -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer  -- Ryan Pulock  

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Corey Perry -- Kenny Connors -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare 

Injured: Quinton Byfield (undisclosed), Joel Armia (upper body), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. … Pulock could be available after participating in a morning skate but not playing Wednesday because of an upper-body injury. … Doughty (lower body), Moore (illness) and Kuemper (illness) each is likely to return. … Byfield, a forward, will miss his second straight game and could be placed on injured reserve.

