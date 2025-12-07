Islanders at Panthers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (16-10-3) at PANTHERS (13-12-2)

5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Travis Mitchell

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (torn ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Jack Studnicka -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Uvis Balinskis

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine, Noah Gregor

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Pageau, a center, could return; he missed his seventh straight game Saturday, a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning. ... Drouin, a forward, did not travel with the Islanders and is considered day to day. … Tarasov will start after Bobrovsky played Saturday in the Panthers’ 7-6 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.