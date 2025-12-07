Islanders at Panthers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (16-10-3) at PANTHERS (13-12-2)
5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Travis Mitchell
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (torn ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist -- Jack Studnicka -- Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Uvis Balinskis
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine, Noah Gregor
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Pageau, a center, could return; he missed his seventh straight game Saturday, a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning. ... Drouin, a forward, did not travel with the Islanders and is considered day to day. … Tarasov will start after Bobrovsky played Saturday in the Panthers’ 7-6 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.