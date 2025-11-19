Islanders hold off Stars for 5th win in 6 games

Calum Ritchie and Bo Horvat scored for the Islanders (11-7-2), who are 5-1-0 with one game to go on a seven-game road stretch. Rittich made 22 saves.

“It’s good to get the win. Good teams find a way to get the win,” Ritchie said. “Great effort all around all night. That’s a good team over there, so it’s good to get the win.”

Robertson scored twice for the Stars (12-5-3), who had their five-game winning streak end. Oettinger made 19 saves.

“I don’t think I’ve been in a scenario like that before. I mean, 25 seconds left, five-minute major. It was a good push, we got a chance. It didn’t go in, legally,” Robertson said.

Robertson has eight goals and four assists on a five-game point streak, including three straight multigoal games.

“Just give him the puck. He’s shooting everything and a lot’s going in,” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said. “You kind of expected it to come and happy to see it.”

Ritchie gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 10:31 in the second period on a wrist shot from the slot. It was the center’s second NHL goal; his first came last season with the Colorado Avalanche.

“I thought it was a great shift from Bo Horvat’s line,” Ritchie said. “They generated the momentum for us, and we got out there in the offensive zone and tried to create something, and we did. Glad I could get a goal tonight to help the team.”

Robertson tied it 1-1 at 12:26 when he finished off a give-and-go with Roope Hintz on a 3-on-1 rush.

Horvat dunked in a loose puck at the top of the crease to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 3:12 in the third period after Oettinger couldn't cover it off the end boards.