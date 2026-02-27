Islanders at Blue Jackets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (33-21-5) at BLUE JACKETS (29-21-7)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery)

Status report

Neither team practiced Friday after playing road games Thursday; the Islanders in a 4-3 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens and the Blue Jackets in a 4-2 loss at the Boston Bruins. ... Sorokin is expected to start after making 22 saves with an assist at Montreal. ... Greaves may start after Merzlikins made 19 saves at Boston Bruins.