Islanders at Blue Jackets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (33-21-5) at BLUE JACKETS (29-21-7)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen, Egor Zamula
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery)
Status report
Neither team practiced Friday after playing road games Thursday; the Islanders in a 4-3 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens and the Blue Jackets in a 4-2 loss at the Boston Bruins. ... Sorokin is expected to start after making 22 saves with an assist at Montreal. ... Greaves may start after Merzlikins made 19 saves at Boston Bruins.