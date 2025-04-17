Islanders at Blue Jackets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (35-34-12) at BLUE JACKETS (39-33-9)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, SN1
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Scott Perunovich -- Tony DeAngelo
Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield
Mike Reilly -- Adam Boqvist
Marcus Hogberg
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Alexander Romanov (illness)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Jack Williams -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jordan Harris -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Christian Fischer, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson
Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (upper body), Jake Christiansen (upper body), Zach Aston-Reese (undisclosed)
Status report
Boquist and Reilly will enter the lineup with defensemen, Pelech and Pulock coming out. ... Romanov, a defenseman, will likely miss a second straight game, Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. … Williams will make his NHL debut. ... Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Aston-Reese, a forward, is "a little banged up” and the only lineup change from a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.