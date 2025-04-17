Islanders at Blue Jackets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (35-34-12) at BLUE JACKETS (39-33-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, SN1

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Scott Perunovich -- Tony DeAngelo

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Mike Reilly -- Adam Boqvist

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Alexander Romanov (illness)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Jack Williams -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jordan Harris -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Christian Fischer, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson

Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (upper body), Jake Christiansen (upper body), Zach Aston-Reese (undisclosed)

Status report

Boquist and Reilly will enter the lineup with defensemen, Pelech and Pulock coming out. ... Romanov, a defenseman, will likely miss a second straight game, Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. … Williams will make his NHL debut. ... Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Aston-Reese, a forward, is "a little banged up” and the only lineup change from a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.