Islanders at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (35-34-12) at BLUE JACKETS (39-33-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN, SN1

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Scott Perunovich -- Tony DeAngelo

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Mike Reilly -- Adam Boqvist

Marcus Hogberg

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Alexander Romanov (illness)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Jack Williams -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jordan Harris -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Christian Fischer, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson

Injured: Elvis Merzlikins (upper body), Jake Christiansen (upper body), Zach Aston-Reese (undisclosed)

Status report

Boquist and Reilly will enter the lineup with defensemen, Pelech and Pulock coming out. ... Romanov, a defenseman, will likely miss a second straight game, Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. … Williams will make his NHL debut. ... Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said Aston-Reese, a forward, is "a little banged up” and the only lineup change from a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Latest News

Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Avalanche Western 1st round preview

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Wild Western 1st round preview

Rantanen now on other side of Stars-Avalanche playoff matchup 

Hamilton aims to 'get back to where I want to be' for Devils in playoffs

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Home-ice advantage in Stanley Cup Playoffs starts with these traditions

Blue Jackets miss playoffs, failure to build momentum off Stadium Series among reasons

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge registration open

Eichel healthy, eyes playoff run with Golden Knights after successful regular season

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Eichel scores in return, Golden Knights defeat Canucks

McDavid reaches 100 points for 8th time, Oilers shut out Sharks

McDavid feels Oilers will be 'ready to roll' in playoffs despite injuries

Scheifele scores in OT, lifts Jets past Ducks in finale

Gallagher meets fan who offered to return Hockey Fights Cancer jersey