Islanders at Avalanche 

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (17-10-9) at AVALANCHE (23-11-3)

9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Matt Martin, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Andrew Cogliano -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Ben Meyers -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Samuel Girard -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)

Status report

Engvall will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-1 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... Sorokin will start after Varlamov started the past four games. ... Colton, who has missed two games with a leg injury, is probable to return, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ... Georgiev will make his eighth straight start.

