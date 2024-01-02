Islanders at Avalanche 

ISLANDERS (17-10-9) at AVALANCHE (23-11-3)
9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Samuel Bolduc -- Robert Bortuzzo
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Matt Martin, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Ryan Pulock (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Andrew Cogliano -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Ben Meyers -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson
Samuel Girard -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)
Status report
Engvall will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-1 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. ... Sorokin will start after Varlamov started the past four games. ... Colton, who has missed two games with a leg injury, is probable to return, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ... Georgiev will make his eighth straight start.