Svechnikov, Stankoven each has 2 points, Hurricanes defeat Islanders

Bradly Nadeau, Mike Reilly, Jordan Martinook and Jackson Blake also scored for the Hurricanes (7-3-0), who had lost two in a row. Brandon Bussi made 26 saves.

“I thought tonight was a good effort, and there were some real good energy plays and individual plays that got us some goals,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I liked the way we played in the third (period).”

Matthew Schaefer and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders (4-5-1), who have lost their past three games (0-2-1). David Rittich made 27 saves.

“We were resilient, we came back,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We had a lot of good chances to get back into that game. We tried to bounce back in that game, and I was pleased with that.”

Nadeau gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the first period. The rookie intercepted Maxim Tsyplakov's clearing attempt from the corner and beat Rittich with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot. It was his first NHL goal in his sixth game.