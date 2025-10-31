RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov and Logan Stankoven each had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 6-2 at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
Svechnikov, Stankoven each has 2 points, Hurricanes defeat Islanders
Nadeau gets 1st NHL goal for Carolina; New York drops 3rd in row
Bradly Nadeau, Mike Reilly, Jordan Martinook and Jackson Blake also scored for the Hurricanes (7-3-0), who had lost two in a row. Brandon Bussi made 26 saves.
“I thought tonight was a good effort, and there were some real good energy plays and individual plays that got us some goals,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I liked the way we played in the third (period).”
Matthew Schaefer and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders (4-5-1), who have lost their past three games (0-2-1). David Rittich made 27 saves.
“We were resilient, we came back,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We had a lot of good chances to get back into that game. We tried to bounce back in that game, and I was pleased with that.”
Nadeau gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the first period. The rookie intercepted Maxim Tsyplakov's clearing attempt from the corner and beat Rittich with a wrist shot from the left face-off dot. It was his first NHL goal in his sixth game.
Carolina selected Nadeau in the first round (No. 30) of the 2023 NHL Draft.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” Nadeau said. “You dream of scoring a goal in the NHL as a kid, and I was able to do that tonight. I didn’t see it go in right away. I like shooting from that side of the ice. I happened to be there and fired it.”
Reilly scored short-handed to increase the lead to 2-0 at 5:21. Rittich stopped Reilly’s shot from the left circle, but the defenseman gathered the rebound, circled the net and scored on a wraparound at the far post.
“I definitely didn’t see that one coming,” Reilly said. “I just was on my toes and shot one. There was kind of a rebound there, so I just kept going. I kind of got lucky obviously.”
Svechnikov’s wrist shot from inside the blue line squeezed through Rittich, and Martinook tapped in the loose puck in the crease to make it 3-0 at 10:21.
New York cut the deficit to 3-1 at 13:20 when Schaefer scored a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the left point through traffic.
“We didn’t start off the best, and we tried to fight back through the end,” Schaefer said. “You want to get that momentum and use it and try to do a push.”
Bussi, who made 15 saves in the first period, was playing in his fourth NHL game but his first home game of the season.
“I think I’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and obviously you never take it for granted,” Bussi said. “You never know when it might end or not. But I think with my game, I’ve gotten more and more comfortable every start.”
Blake finished a drop pass from Taylor Hall with a wrist shot from the slot to put Carolina up 4-1 at 1:51 of the third period.
Holmstrom drove the net between the circles while the teams skated 4-on-4 and scored top shelf off a pass from Tony DeAngelo to cut the lead to 4-2 at 10:48.
Svechnikov skated around Schaefer to cut to the middle of the ice and sent a shot short side over Rittich's left shoulder to give Carolina a 5-2 advantage at 10:59.
Stankoven scored at 19:49 for the 6-2 final.
Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis left the game late in the third period after blocking a Kyle Palmieri shot with his left foot.
“That doesn’t look great, I’ve got to be honest,” Brind’Amour said. “We’ll know tomorrow, but he’s not feeling great at this moment. It doesn’t look good.”
NOTES: Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was a healthy scratch for disciplinary reasons after arriving late for the team's morning skate. ... New York defenseman Alexander Romanov returned to the lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury. He had two blocks in 19:40 of ice time. ... Schaefer’s eight points (three goals, five assists) through 10 career games are the most by a defenseman selected first overall in the NHL Draft. The mark was previously held by Denis Potvin, who had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games. … Blake has four points (two goals, two assists) in a four-game point streak.