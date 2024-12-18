Kochetkov, Hurricanes shut out Islanders

Makes 32 saves; Aho, Gostisbehere each has 2 points

Islanders at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 4-0 win against the New York Islanders at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and assist, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists for the Hurricanes (20-10-1), who have won two in a row. Kochetkov got his first shutout of the season and ninth in the NHL.

Ilya Sorokin allowed four goals on 23 shots through two periods for the Islanders (12-14-7), who have lost three of four. Marcus Hogberg made six saves in relief.

Andrei Svechnikov’s power-play goal gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 5:47 of the first period. He took a pass from Aho along the goal line on the right side, skated toward the net and stuffed the puck through Sorokin’s five-hole.

Jordan Martinook made it 2-0 at 8:21. Sorokin kicked away Jordan Staal’s shot from in close, but Martinook tapped in the rebound at the top of the crease.

Tyson Jost pushed the lead to 3-0 at 11:13 of the second period. He forced a turnover by Casey Cizikas behind the Islanders net, then got in front to bat in the rebound of Gostisbehere’s shot.

Aho extended it to 4-0 at 19:44 when he finished a give-and-go with Eric Robinson on a 2-on-1 by one-timing a shot from the left hash marks.

