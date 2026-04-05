Jarvis has 3 points, Hurricanes hold off Islanders

Carolina is first in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division, 10 points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Marc Gatcomb and Max Shabonov scored for the Islanders (42-31-5), who have lost a season-high four in a row. Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves.

Matthew Schaefer had an assist to reach 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) on the season to pass Phil Housley (57) for the most by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history.

New York remained in third place in the Metropolitan, one point ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets.

“This is a good forecheck team. They put a lot of pressure (on us),” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “Their defense comes in and they pinch hard, and we had a hard time getting out of the zone.

“It’s not the time of year where you (can) feel sorry for yourself. You’ve got to go out there and play and refocus for the next game. It’s not good timing to lose four in a row, I get it. But we’ve been playing against good teams -- four games in six days.”