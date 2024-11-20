Flames tie it in 3rd, defeat Islanders in shootout

Andrei Kuzmenko deked backhand and lifted a shot over the blocker of New York goalie Semyon Varlamov in the second round of the shootout before Justin Kirkland shot low glove by Varlamov in the third. Wolf stopped both shooters he faced.

Rasmus Andersson scored for the Flames (10-6-3), who have won three of four.

Pierre Engvall scored, and Varlamov made 30 saves for the Islanders (7-7-5), who have lost four of five but have points in six of seven (3-1-3).

Engvall scored 1:32 into the second period to put New York up 1-0. He toe-dragged by Calgary defenseman Daniil Miromanov before snapping a shot by Wolf's glove from inside the left face-off circle.

Varlamov stopped Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on the doorstep at 16:45 after Kuzmenko found Weegar behind the Islanders defense with a spinning no-look cross-ice backhand pass.

Andersson tied the game 1-1 at 8:17 of the third period with a power-play goal, a one-timer from the top of the slot on a pass from Nazem Kadri that beat Varlamov's blocker.

The goal came after Wolf kicked out his right pad to stop Bo Horvat at the edge of the crease at 4:07, and made a stick save on Maxim Tsyplakov's chance on a partial breakaway at 4:46. Wolf also made consecutive saves on Noah Dobson at 5:10 after Dobson activated down from the point.

Wolf also slid over to stop Kyle Palmieri's one-timer from the left face-off dot at 14:15, and Varlamov made a right-pad save on Mikael Backlund's rebound attempt after he initially kicked out Miromanov's point shot.