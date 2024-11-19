Islanders at Flames projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (7-7-4) at FLAMES (9-6-3)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell, Grant Hutton

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Kevin Rooney

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)

Status report

Romanov will return after missing the previous seven games and 10 of 11 because of an upper-body injury. ... Reilly, a defenseman, will be out indefinitely with a heart condition identified during medical testing associated with recovery from a concussion sustained Nov. 1. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Klapka, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League earlier Tuesday but will not play.

