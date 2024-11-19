Islanders at Flames projected lineups
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Hudson Fasching, Travis Mitchell, Grant Hutton
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Kevin Rooney
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: Anthony Mantha (ACL)
Status report
Romanov will return after missing the previous seven games and 10 of 11 because of an upper-body injury. ... Reilly, a defenseman, will be out indefinitely with a heart condition identified during medical testing associated with recovery from a concussion sustained Nov. 1. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Klapka, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League earlier Tuesday but will not play.